Advocacy nonprofit group seeks Shelter Island town money

Karina Hayes (left), the food relief program manager at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, with CAST executive director Cathy Demeroto. More than 90 families and close to 240 individuals receive food from CAST’s mobile van that visits the Island (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation (CAST) has long helped North Fork residents in need of food, clothing, job training and support for basic services. Since 2022, it has extended its outreach to Shelter Islanders.

CAST Executive Director Cathy Demeroto was on the Island last week to explain its services, hoping the Town Board can find a way to help fund the services that are costing the organization an estimated $90,000 per year.

There was no debate among Town Board members about the worth of the contributions CAST makes in Islanders’ lives. But two significant hurdles need to the explored to help fund the organization — a question of whether tax money can be used to help fund a nonprofit, and if so, where the money would be found in the town’s budget.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams told her colleagues she’s looking into both questions, which were discussed in the previous administration of Gerry Siller. At that time, there was the desire but not yet the determination find the money.

Aside from the mention of $90,000 that Ms. Demeroto estimated as the annual cost of serving the Island, there was no specific mention of how much money the town might give if a source can be identified.

At the same time, Ms. Brach-Williams noted CAST does accept contributions from individuals who may be attending the meeting or watching it after the session on Channel 22.

Ms. Demeroto told the Board 92 families with 237 individuals receive food from CAST’s mobile van that visits the Island. Food insecurity afflicts residents on the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Where once CAST clients were given bags of mostly canned and packaged foods, today those in need can count on fresh vegetables and fruit and select food on tables, shelves and in units just as they would in a supermarket, but without a cashier at the end of their shopping trips. The same choices of fresh food are available from the food truck on Shelter Island.

Islanders have gone to CAST headquarters on the Main Road in Southold for services and programs.

There are clothes, including attire fit for job interviews, resume writing, computer training and assistance with emergency needs ranging from outreach to organizations that provide help with paying utility bills and rental assistance.

CAST also offers arts and cultural programs and brings in some money selling tickets to comedy nights and music programs.

CAST has several bilingual staff members. Its volunteers often include clients grateful for the help they’ve received who want to give back by assisting the organization.

There are many gaps that government can’t meet that CAST fills, Ms. Demeroto said. She noted there are contributions of fresh food from farmers and sponsorships from businesses.

The Island’s Binder Pools and the Lions Club have contributed to CAST efforts, she added.