Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, March 3, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up — 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Magic the Gathering, 3 p.m. (In Person) It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old and new players are welcome to join. (ages 13+). Visit silibrary.org to register for this program..

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Friday Movie Night, 4 p.m. (In Person)

Come to the library for a surprise teen movie. All you have to do is show up and enjoy (Ages 12+). Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Giant Shamrock Decorating, 1 p.m. (In Person) Show your creativity by decorating your very own giant shamrock (Ages 2-5). Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8 –

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Under the Sea Coral Reef Craft, Design your own adorable (and easy) coral reef, complete with super cute little fish.

(Ages 2-5) Visit silibrary.org to request a Take-and-Make Kit.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Fizzing Cauldron Experiment, 3 p.m. (In Person) Get ready for science — at least a fizzing, fun experiment featuring mini cauldrons, food coloring, and more. (Ages 6+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 12+), 4 p.m. (In Person) Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session. Masks are required and spots are limited so register now at silibrary.org.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

PARENTS DISCUSSION: SERIOUSLY, COVID? How to help kids thrive during and post-COVID-19. Guest speaker, Kyn Laube, Executive Director, Hugs, Inc. Community Center, 6 p.m. For info contact [email protected].

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAYS, BEGINNING MARCH 5

English as a Next Language (ENL), 11 a.m. (In Person)

The library announces a new program: English as a Next Language, for anyone who speaks English as a second language. Come practice English through informal conversation. The teacher is Islander Karen Springer. This is a free class and childcare will be provided.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Inglés Como Próximo Idioma (ENL)

Los sábados, 5, 12, 19, y 26 de marzo, a las 11:00 mañana¡ Estamos felices porque nuestro programa de inglés como próximo idioma está regresando! Para cualquiera que quiera aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés con conversaciones informales. La profesora es Karen Springer de Shelter Island. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido.

El programa se llevará a cabo de forma presencial en la biblioteca. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar para registrarse en este programa.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8 –

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Take and Make Craft: Teacup Bird Feeder, Spring is near(ish) and that means the return of birds to our backyards. Welcome your feathered friends with teacup bird feeders, using vintage tea and saucer sets. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

Shelter Island Book Club, run by Suzanne Louer: Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero, 4:30 p.m. (Zoom) Chris McDougall takes in a donkey from an animal hoarder, thinking it would be no harder than the rest of the adjustments he and his family had made after moving from Philadelphia to the heart of Pennsylvania Amish country. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

WQI, Thursday, March 3, 6 to 7 p.m.

WMAC, Monday, March 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Tuesday, March 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

EMS, Tuesday, March 8, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD, Tuesday, March 8, 7 to 8 p.m.