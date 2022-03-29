‘Gilded Age’ comes to Ram’s Head for a look behind the scenes

If you’ve been swept up in the drama of HBO’s series, “The Gilded Age,” and are impatiently waiting for next season to see what happens next to New York’s old money and nouveau riche, the Ram’s Head Inn has two events to ease your withdrawal pangs.

The executive producer and director of the series, Michael Engler, and the show’s costume designer, Kasia Walicka Maimone, will speak at a “Behind-the-Scenes” dinner on Saturday, April 2, from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring a welcome cocktail; wine served throughout a three-course dinner; a special presentation; and a question-and-answer session with the creative professionals. The cost is $200 per person.

There will also be a brunch on Sunday, April 3, 10:30 to 1:30, with Mr. Engler and Ms. Maimone. A “decadent brunch buffet” is offered, along with a welcome cocktail and intimate conversations about the making of the series. The cost is $75 per person.

Michael Engler is noted for his work as a director and producer on “Downton Abbey” and “Sex and the City” as well as “The Gilded Age.” Ms. Maimone is also known for her costume designs for “Moonrise Kingdom,” “A Most Violent Year,” and “Capote.”

So if you’re wondering how all those bouffant bustles are constructed, or whether the Russells or van Rhijns will end up at the top of New York’s social ladder, bring your questions to the Ram’s Head. Tickets can be purchased at theramsheadinn.com

The inn and restaurant will officially re-open in April after a winter hiatus. Owner Aandrea Carter has hosted a number of special events, including Halloween and New Year’s Eve, to re-launch the classic hotel on Ram Island, which she acquired last year.