Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, April 1, 2022

(Reporter file photo)

The way it was

To the Editor:

Two Saturdays ago,something really wonderful happened at the Library. More than 80 people showed up for the first public meeting of our new grassroots group, Shelter For All.

Our mission is affordable housing, and our motto is “Educate, Advocate, Organize.” Our group wants to offer a safe space for people to express not only their personal experiences with housing on Shelter Island, but their dreams, visions and suggestions for the future.

We want to create a neighborly and friendly group that is committed to making housing happen. It is a group for people who know and understand how hard it is for people of all ages, families and workers, to stay here and build their future. Shelter For All will have many more community-wide meetings, where we can finally take charge of our fate.

It was really refreshing to be with people who feel united in purpose, and are ready to do what we can to make this Island a place for everyone — the way it was, before it wasn’t. Keep an eye out for our ads about meetings and our social media.

Hope to see even more folks at our next meeting April 9 at 3 p.m. at the Library.

KELCI McINTOSH, Shelter Island

Data collection

To the Editor:

A standing room only crowd of Islanders filled the lower level of the Shelter Island Library on Saturday afternoon, March 18. An enthusiastic and articulate housing committee talked about a subject that has been repeatedly discussed for the past 50-plus years I’ve been living on the Island — affordable housing.

The committee members presented their thoughts, concerns and ideas gleaned from other similar-sized communities, regarding the housing challenges confronting the young people that work, volunteer and live on the Island year-round.

Several interesting statistics were mentioned, including some description of the referendum needed for the November election for potential development funding. What was missing were data driven answers to my two questions:

• What is the current number of existing accessory dwellings, or garage apartments, that could partially address year-round rental needs?

• More importantly, what is the actual number of people who need year-round affordable housing — 10? 20? 100? Who are they? Young single people, couples, working people with families? What about our older population, retired seniors living alone, widows and widowers who need to downsize?

Before requesting a referendum regarding development funding, a needs assessment is essential. This means gathering information on the number of potential rental housing that already exists versus what housing potentially needs to be built.

The group is off to a good start.,

KAREN KIAER, Shelter Island

Gift of life

To the Editor:

The Island Gift of Life Foundation thanks all those who generously responded to its appeal for donations during the Holiday Season of 2021. All told, we received donations totaling some $15,000 from 60-plus donors.

One hundred percent of these monies will help provide direct financial assistance to individuals and families facing challenges presented by serious health and wellness issues.

If you need assistance relating to health care — including mental and behavioral health — or know someone who does, please reach out to us. Complete details regarding the Gift of Life Foundation can be accessed on the Foundation’s website at www.islandgift oflife.org. All inquiries and grants are strictly confidential.

We all hope, of course, that the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is largely behind us and the Island Gift of Life Foundation is eager to fully resume its engagement with the East End community and necessary fundraising. To that end, the Foundation board encourages anyone interested in serving on the board or becoming involved in any other way to reach out to any board member or contact the Foundation via the website.

We are profoundly grateful for your continued enthusiasm and support.

Members of the Board: Corinne Wilutis, James Eklund, Linda Eklund, Edwin Hydeman, Allie Maurillo, Gina Kraus, Joseph Kelly, Shelter Island

Play ball

To the Editor:

Re: A great topic and a great story on baseball in the Reporter (“Baseball rules? Don’t get me started,” March 24).

Baseball has been part of my life forever and a game is still my favorite haunt. It certainly is a different game now since the product has evolved into something close, but not quite, the same as always. The players are bigger, stronger, faster and more skilled. These kids didn’t learn the game in corner lots, but most were schooled and honed in baseball camps. It’s the long-ball generation. The pitchers throw harder and the slider looks tough.

I never thought I would say this but I like the DH. The pitchers have a tough time bunting, and I believe it has become a wasted out. I hate the possibility of the automated ump, however. Umpiring is never perfect, but I love those guys. Oh, and I hate the shift.

I grew up waiting for the morning paper so I could check the box scores and of course I listened to the great radio guys in the New York area. I even remember some of the radio games being announced based on ticker-tape of each play that were sent from the stadium, and the announcers trying to make it exciting; they failed.

Ted Williams was my hero growing up. In later years I moved to St. Louis and got to see Stan Musial at the end of his career. I have a million memories and stories and they warm my heart. I spent 40 years in St. Louis and saw a lot of baseball, and I am looking forward to more.

I hope the writer’s team has a great season. I’m thinking it might be the Mets.

TED LAPIDES, Gainesville, Fla.