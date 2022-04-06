Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. (Credit: Reporter file)

Unlike many schools throughout the nation that resorted to virtual learning during long periods of the past two pandemic years, Shelter Island has an early indication that its ability to sustain in-person classes has its rewards.

The district received an analysis of its 2021 State test results showing 3rd and 4th grade students had scored in the top 10% of those in all schools in New York in English language arts; 5th graders also raised their scored in English language arts, scoring in the top 20%.

“We knew we increased in all three categories of performance, growth and participation,” Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said.

On average for prior years, the students were only in the top 50%, he said. Virtual learning or even hybrid schedules that bring students in only two or three times a week “just does not work” academically or emotionally, according to the superintendent.

“We knew from day one,” Mr. Doelger said. It’s why the district was one of only a handful of districts that resisted offering a remote option at the start of the 2020-21 school year, he added.

There was apprehension about the decision, but the whole school community — parents, staff, and students — “placed trust in the school district and it turned out the best decision we will have ever made,” Mr. Doelger said.

The Board of Education cooperated, telling the superintendent to do “whatever it takes to get the students in the building,” he said.

The district invested in wash stations, air filtration systems and cleaning equipment and, in addition to being able to conduct classes in person, another factor that contributed to the improvement was the success in getting more students to participate in the standardized tests, Mr. Doelger said.

Because a nonparticipating student gets a zero score, which is factored into the overall results, in a small school like Shelter Island, if several students opt out of testing, it can result in scores that look “quite lower than they actually are,” the superintendent said.

The school’s participation rate was at slightly more than 90% in 2021, compared with slightly more than 80% in prior years, he said.

“We are hopeful to show continued growth,” Mr. Doelger said. Students in grades 3 through 8 were tested on March 29 this year and standardized math tests are scheduled to be administered from April 26 through 28, he said.

“Having the students in school longer than anywhere else has given us an advantage in that we did not see as much learning loss,” the superintendent said.

Another contributing factor to improved scores has been using a new “academic intervention services” program called “I-Ready.” Students demonstrating a need for assistance with math and/or English are more quickly identified and given help.

Having a school psychologist and social worker on staff has also meant a strong concentration on social and emotional learning to address stress some students experienced by a world turned upside down by the pandemic.

Being able to address student anxieties and lighten the load with a number of special programs, such as “Mystery Mondays,” instituted by Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott, elevated students’ moods, Mr. Doelger said.

One Monday, an ice cream truck came to the school. Another Monday was declared “no homework day.” Still a third Monday gave students an extra recess period. There was a movie day and a day when dogs visited the school.

Add to that the lifting of the mask mandate that existed until recently is also easing stress, he said. As pleased as he and the staff are about academic improvements and the thrill of being named by US News and World Report as one of the Best High Schools in the nation, “We are even more happy to see our students happy,” he said.