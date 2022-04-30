Marathoner stops on Island to run in honor of Joey Theinert

Ready to run for Joey. From left, Michael Gadaleta, Eva Casale, Mick Gadaleta, Lisa Bomse, Kevin Arloff, Susan Warsaw and Andrew Warsaw. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

A marathon runner who, for six years now, has run to focus attention on Long Island servicemen killed in action, came to Shelter Island on Thursday, April 28.

Eva Casale, ran seven marathons in seven days to raise funds and awareness for veteran’s organizations in the region, and made a stop on the Island to run in honor of 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert, before taking South Ferry to run in Sag Harbor to honor Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jordan C. Haerter.

Some Islanders paused in their daily round to cheer for the runners and the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

All photos by Adam Bundy.