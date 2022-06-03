Shelter Island School National Honor Society is in the race for a cure for cancer

(Courtesy American Cancer Society)

Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society members will be participating in the Relay for Life event for the American Cancer Society in Plainview-Old Bethpage on Saturday, June 4.

The team members have been busy fundraising and additional donations are welcomed.

Here is the Honor Society Team Page: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=101887&pg=team&team_id=2624163

And a reminder that the NHS has been collecting used sneakers for a recycling/fundraising campaign.

“Last year we voted to donate the funds to the Progeria Foundation,” said NHS adviser Janine Mahoney. “This year we spent some of the funds on little boxes for our Change for the Brain campaign in elementary school to raise money for the American Brain Tumor Association.”

The sneakers can be dropped off at the school until mid-June.