Shamrocks for sale by Island students: Honor Society reaches out to quake victims

(Credit: Reporter file)

National Honor Society (NHS) students will be selling shamrocks ($1 for green and $5 for gold) in the Shelter Island School’s NHS annual campaign for the Muscular Dystropy Association.

The shamrocks are on sale now through March 17.

Shelter Island NHS has an ongoing sneaker recycling campaign. With more than 50,000 dead, and many more injured and homeless, from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Shelter Island NHS recently sent the proceeds from sneaker recycling ($238) to Doctors Without Borders for assistance in those areas.

Members of the NHS are expected to demonstrate the values that constitute the pillars of the organization. Not only high grades in school, but leadership, service and character, along with scholarship are emphasized.

The Island’s NHS students carry out projects locally and regionally, helping the community by working on houses along with Habitat for Humanity, holding a Cardboard Campout to raise awareness of homelessness, and spurring donations of food to supplement supplies at the Island Food Pantry, among other achievements.