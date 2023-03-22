Helping hands for Habitat

Island students on the job for Habitat for Humanity. (Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, March 11, Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society team assisted Habitat for Humanity at their Greenport housing site.

They brought along supplies donated by Shelter Island Ace Hardware and a generator for the site, purchased with a grant from the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

In the photo above, top step: Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Jaxson Rylott, Hayden Rylott, Leo Dougherty, Habitat Builder Seth; Middle: Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Mackenzie Speece; Front: Harper Congdon, Sophie Clark, Elijah Davidson.