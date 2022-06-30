Real Estate Transfers, June 30, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 16-22, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Langbein,R & E, by Heir to Olinkiewicz, James, 5 Chase Ave (700-5-6-16), (R), $415,000

• Brady, R, to 25 North Ferry Rd LLC, 25 N Ferry Rd (700-15-3-60), (C), $200,000

• Zust, E, to Kaasik, John, 5 Lake Dr (700-19-1-87.1), (V), $330,000

• Eklund, J & L, to Eklund, Elizabeth, 40 S Ferry Rd (700-19-2-106), (C), $809,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Uguil, J & J & L to Halpin Trust, 29 Linda Ave (600-85-2-51), (R), $555,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Turner, C, Trust to McCrystal, Sr, Gerald, 21 Warner Ct (600-11-2-13), (V), $162,500

• Williams, M & S, to Perez, Maritza, 90 Alfred Ave (600-79-1-7.16), (R), $895,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Dominioni, J, to Crittenden, Andrew, 74 Laurin Rd (600-115.1-1-39), (R), $378,500

EAST MARION (11939)

• Fisher, D, to DeSpagna, Kathleen, 2145 Old Orchard Rd (1000-37-3-5), (R), $753,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Robinson, W & Masliah, M, to Dabhi, Rameshchandra, 125 Flanders Blvd (900-145-2-15), (R), $290,000

• Fuhs, W & L, to Rodov, Michael, 536 Pleasure Dr (900-201-1-11.3), (R), $925,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Durka & Durka-Barbini to Pape, James, 325 Meadow Ln (1000-36-2-18), (R), $875,000

• Budischak, J & L to Paragas, Magdalena, 432 First St (1001-4-7-2.1), (R), $1,485,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Bingales, J, to Mihas, Peter, 1045 Sunset Dr (1000-106-8-50.2), (R), $850,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Callahan, P & A, to McLaughlin, Daniel, 1270 Third St (1000-117-7-14), (R), $450,000

PECONIC (11958)

• McWhood, L to MDC Trust, 2515 Soundview Ave (1000-68-1-8), (R), $800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Maciorowski & Stratewa to Perez Villavicencio, Bonifacio, 1583 Osborn Ave (600-81-1-23), (R), $460,000

• Thorner, M, by Administrator to 622 Church Lane LLC, 523 Hallett St (600-126-1-13), (C), $350,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Schroeder Sr, R, by Executor to North Road Warehouse LLC, 39380 CR 48 (1000-69-2-4), (C), $880,000

• Nerguizian, A, & Zhu, S, to Perfetto, Robert, 1840 Paradise Shore Rd (1000-80-1-17.1), (R), $1,300,000

• Aldans Way LLC to Chuang, Alan, 13435 Main Bayview Rd (1000-88-2-17.7), (R), $2,950,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Deutsch/Ryan Trust to Chow, Joey, 20 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-3), (R), $700,000

• Henrich, K, to Jud, Daniel, 159 Great Rock Dr (600-36-7-18), (R), $629,000

• Porchia, J & M, to Savino Trust, Michael, 10 Joshua Ct (600-75.1-2-5), (R), $675,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)