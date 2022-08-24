Snap to attention! Shelter Island’s Snapper Derby is coming up

(Courtesy photo)

The Island’s Snapper Derby is taking place on Saturday Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Community Center (by the school).

If you do catch some fish, take a photo, include a caption and e-mail it to [email protected]

The rules are simple:

• Anglers 14 years and younger.

• All blue fishing must take place west of Gardiners Island.

• Kids can fish the entire day.

• Participants can keep only one fish, the rest should be released.

• Be honest in the catch-and-release competition.

• Fish in clear water.

Trophies will be awarded for 15 winners:

• (1-5) Biggest snapper less than a 1 lb (16 oz.)

• (1-5) Biggest Bluefish

• (1-5) Most caught and released

If you like, the Lions Club’s chefs will cook your catch for you before the awards ceremony.

There is also a logo design competition. The winners will have their designs printed on next year’s T-shirts that are handed out free to all participants of the snapper derby.

A trophy snapper. (Credit: Beverlea Walz) Ben Cruise with his catch at last year’s Snapper Derby.

To get involved you will need to do the following:

• Pick up your blank 4’x4’ board at Binder Pools, located just north of the Medical Center on route 114.

• Remember parents, have a good time with your kids, but they have to paint the design.

• Remember to paint on the back of the board your name so that the selection committee will know who to call at the awards ceremony.

•Voting is done by the Snapper Committee. Check All Design Winners to see the winning designs.

• Check All Logo Designs to make sure you do not repeat a design at the website shelterislandsnapperderby.org