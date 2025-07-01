Shelter Island ZBA: Focus on Manor renovations first, other activities need separate applications

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

Sylvester Manor officials have some work to do before the Zoning Board of Appeals is ready to make a decision on its application regarding uses of the site.

That’s because the organization, in a letter dated June 11 from Karen Hoeg, a partner at the Twomey Latham law firm representing Sylvester Manor, outlined insufficient responses to questions ZBA Chairman Phil DiOrio had posed at a previous meeting, he said.

Ms. Hoeg said the response provided was meant to provide additional information and proposed conditions the ZBA might wish to impose. She outlined several actions the organization agreed to take without further approval of the ZBA:

• Not construct any new permanent non-agricultural structures on the property greater than 1,500 square feet gross floor area.

• Limit to 12 the number of private events unrelated to its mission, programming or fundraising with attendance of more than 50 people in any calendar year.

• House no more than 12 non-agricultural staff and/or visiting artists, scholars, professionals at any one time.

• Limit to 12 the number of programs that attract more than 300 attendees in a calendar year.

But her letter and some backup information she presented wasn’t enough for Mr. DiOrio. “For me, it’s not specific enough,” he said about the information provided for discussion at the ZBA’s June 25 meeting.

Mr. DiOrio contrasted Sylvester Manor’s information with what the Perlman Music Program representatives had provided for the multiple changes to that campus. Those responses were extensive, he said.

“Since our nonprofit founding in 2009, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has operated as a hybrid,” according to the additional information Ms. Hoeg submitted. “We have long sought formal recognition from the Town Board of Shelter Island for our uses through Zoning Code amendment.”

She outlined activities at Sylvester Manor in 2024, estimating 18,000 visitors participated in programs, including students and teachers on field trips involving up to 150 people, plus staff who also worked with teachers to develop curricula for schools. The Summer Youth Program drew 200 children between the ages of 3 and 11 with costs offset by $10,000 in donor scholarships. The summer program provides seasonal employment for dozens of people, including many Island residents.

Through farming and land preservation, nearly $200,000 was brought in through sale of farm-grown vegetables, flowers, fruit, meat and eggs, and $38,000 was donated to Shelter Island families in need. Its scrap collection program funded by $30,000 in grants diverted 17,000 pounds of waste from the Town Recycling Center.

More than 2,500 visitors have toured the Sculpture @Sylvester Manor exhibition featuring 24 local artists. Activities included Shakespeare at the Manor; Creekside concerts; a Juneteenth ceremony to call out the names of Afro-Indigenous individuals interred at the Burial Ground; the Farm to Table fundraising event; the holiday Windmill lighting; porch talks about archeology efforts onsite; and public access to environmental stewardship and historic preservation efforts.

Mr. DiOrio told those at the meeting that the ZBA intended to act only on the renovations necessary to the preservation of the Manor House. “I think everyone wants to see the Manor House rebuilt,” Mr. DiOrio said.

Mike Gaynor, who has been opposed to many activities on the grounds, said he opposes concerts and the Farm to Table fundraiser as well as any plans to host weddings at the site. He reiterated his frequently stated opposition to such events as a dinner that features music and dancing, saying it is inappropriate so near the Burial Ground.

“Those people were human beings,” he said of the enslaved who were brought to the Manor to work the land. “Is that a cemetery or is it not?” he asked.

ZBA member Lisa Krekeler said that’s a matter for the ZBA to discuss in reaching its decision on the application. Mr. DiOrio cut the discussion, telling Mr. Gaynor he has had many opportunities to comment and is belaboring the point.

Mr. Gaynor said The Nature Conservancy that owns Mashomack Preserve should be operating Sylvester Manor.

Bill Mastro, president of the Hay Beach Property Owners Association, said the entire property is not a cemetery and made the point that he grew up in Brooklyn near Green-Wood Cemetery where many public events were held, as in many cemeteries throughout the country.

He also asked the ZBA members to separate out the non-controversial issue of renovations to the Manor House from other uses of the property.

Mr. DiOrio told Sylvester Manor officials he wants additional information to reach the ZBA by July 9 to give the members time to read it prior to the July 16 ZBA work session.