Perlman students begin their season: A summer of music, fun and laughter on Shelter Island

Itzak and Toby Perlman are welcoming another group of young musicians to the Perlman Music Program. (Courtesy Photo)

One of the most welcome signs that summer is in full swing on the Island arrived this week: 32 talented young musicians of the 2025 Summer Music School moved into the Perlman Music Program’s campus overlooking Crescent Beach.

For the next seven weeks, students representing 11 countries and 9 U.S. states will be totally immersed in camp life, with a full schedule of solo practice, group rehearsals, coachings and private lessons with faculty, orchestra, chorus, delicious meals, group games and activities, outings, and of course, public performances.

Each summer’s group, known as the “Littles,” becomes part of an extended family that has grown over the past three decades, bringing to life what PMP calls “Toby’s Dream.” Not only do these students have access to a world-class faculty of musicians headed by the renowned Itzhak Perlman, his wife Toby has been determined that these young people have the opportunity to enjoy a summer at the beach, with friendships and experiences that will last a lifetime.

The Summer Music School kicks off with a free concert on Friday, July 4 at 7 p.m. presented by the faculty in the Performance Tent. Seating is general admission: first come, first served.

With Works in Progress Concerts nearly every Friday and Saturday night, there will be no shortage of opportunities to hear outstanding music all summer long.