Environmental concerns spur Causeway acquisition, Bowhunting season rolls out in full Oct. 1

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Environmental concerns spur Causeway acquisition: Town and County to share the $1 million cost

Hunters, Town committee exchange views: Bowhunting season rolls out in full Oct. 1

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 22, 2022

NORTHFORKER

A new art and sensory play lab opens at The Shoppes at East Wind

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 24

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-70s over the weekend.