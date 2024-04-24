Daily Update: Making a real difference on Shelter Island: Fire Department seeks volunteers
Here are the headlines for April 24, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Calling all good eggs: It’s national volunteer month
Records expert takes Southold from paper to pixels
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves softballers stay unbeaten with Monday shutout
Students repurpose litter to create work of art with Cindy Pease Roe
NORTHFORKER
The Dish: Founders Tavern, Southold
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Lauren Lombardi’s spring arugula salad with asparagus and peas
