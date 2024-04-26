Daily Update: Shelter Island Bucks need 14 more beds: The team’s future is at stake

Here are the headlines for April 26, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks need 14 more beds:The team’s future is at stake

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Last call for good eggs: national volunteer month wraps soon

Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup: April 25, 2024

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold’s first solid waste coordinator retires after 34 years

North Fork high school sports roundup: April 25, 2024

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Airy, authentic and oh-so adorable

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: a storybook stunner in Southampton

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.