Daily Update: Summer events on Shelter Island: 10K expected to step off June 15

Here are the headlines for April 25, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Summer events on Shelter Island: 10K expected to step off June 15
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Board of Education president Colin Palmer not running for reelection in May
Rare songbird draws ‘bird paparazzi’ to Flanders home
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New beach pavilion in works at Mattituck’s Veterans Memorial Park
Community calendar: April 25, 2024
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Taylor Swift dance party, learn to plant wildflowers and more
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: a storybook stunner in Southampton
