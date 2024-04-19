Daily Update: Shelter Island School staff — Todd Gulluscio is tops

Shelter Island School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for April 19, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School staff: Todd Gulluscio is tops

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Column: Eleanor Lingo’s life is a history lesson

Baseball: Tuckers fall to rebounding Wildcats

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Baseball: Wildcats bounce back against Tuckers

165-unit Riverhead apartment project gets tax breaks

NORTHFORKER

It’s fishing season! Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle reopens in Southold

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: The outdoor kitchen

