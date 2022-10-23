Early voting set for Oct. 29 through Nov. 6: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8

The times listed on the are applicable to all sites.

If you haven’t applied for an absentee ballot or aren’t planning to vote in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you can vote early at the Community Center on the Island or any of the locations listed above.

Early voting is on Saturday, Oct. 29; Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It continues on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, between 7 a.m. an 3 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4, you can cast your early ballot between noon and 8 p.m.

Early voting winds up on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls open at 6 p.m. and voting ends at 9 p.m. On Election Day you can only vote at your local polling location.