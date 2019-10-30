Large turnout in early voting

Early voting on Shelter Island has been strong. Through mid-afternoon Tuesday, 244 people had cast ballots ahead of the regular Nov. 5 election.

With several more days of early voting to go through Sunday, it’s possible that election results won’t be known on election night, since early ballots will be counted along with absentee ballots after on-site Election Day votes are tallied.

Those who cast ballots on Election Day will do so at their regular polling places, but early balloting enables voters to cast ballots in any of the Suffolk County venues.

Poll workers at the Legion Hall reported the operation has gone smoothly since it began last weekend. No one experienced any difficulties with the new electronic sign-in pads, they said.

Comments

comments