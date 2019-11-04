Voting at school Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Almost 20% of Shelter Island voters cast their ballot during the early voting period this year, according to Suffolk County Board of Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota. He said 19.75% of registered Island voters cast 489 ballots during the past week.

Results of those early ballots will be tallied along with votes cast Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Unless the election is very close, results should be known Tuesday night.

Voting on Tuesday moves back to Shelter Island School from the American Legion Post, where early voting had occurred.

The Reporter will carry results as soon as numbers are available Tuesday night, with a full story in Thursday’s paper.

