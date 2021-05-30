Shelter Island By the Numbers, May 20-27

(CREDIT:Courtesy photo)

19

Placards honoring the 19 Islanders killed in action in the nation’s wars are to be placed on the center strip of North Ferry Road from Wilson Circle to the Center Firehouse to honor the fallen on Memorial Day



1/2

Of 1% of the sale price would be paid by buyers of property on the East End if Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) succeeds in creating a Community Housing Fund and voters in the five towns approve to assist in easing the housing crisis



69.3

Percent of Islanders have had at least one COVID-19 inoculation and Police Chief Jim Read speculated it’s likely that number applies to shots for those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines



500,000

Dollars spent to purchase two ambulances in recent years by the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation



3

Blocks of vehicles leading to the loop to board North Ferry from Greenport was observed Monday morning, well in advance of holiday traffic, offering hope of a potential return to normal seasonal traffic this summer



3:43.42

Kal Lewis’ time in the 1,500 meters earned him a trip this week to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 Track and Field Championships at Texas A&M University