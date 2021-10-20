Town plans booster vaccine event for Nov. 9: School gym will be venue for inoculations

(Credit: Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

Shelter Island will have another vaccination event coordinated with Stony Brook Southampton Hospital to administer up to 600 booster inoculations against COVID 19.

The vaccinations will take place at the school gym on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Supervisor Gerry Siller announced at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

Those Islanders who have received doses of the vaccine before April 27 can register for the Pfizer booster at a website the town is putting together to run on its site. Mr. Siller said the town’s Senior Services is mobilizing to contact seniors who have difficulty navigating websites to help them register.

Some details are fluid at the moment, according to Police Chief Jim Read, the town’s emergency management coordinator. The Moderna booster might also be available, he said.

School will remain open on the day of the event, with certain spaces closed off, Mr. Siller said.

This follows the clockwork precision of the administration of the vaccine that took place in late February and mid-March at the school. The same procedures will presumably take place, with the event coordinated by Town officials and vaccines provided by the state. The event will be executed by local nurses, Island Emergency Medical Services personnel, the Shelter Island Police Department, town employees, and local volunteers.

Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams announced that the number of COVID cases on the Island was up by one over last week, bringing the total number of those infected here to 82 since the Town began recording cases in early 2020.

Ms. Brach-Williams also announced that recorded cases were slightly down county-wide over last week.

More information on the booster vaccinations on Nov. 9 will be forthcoming, Mr. Siller said, and the Reporter will provide updates on its website and in its weekly print edition.