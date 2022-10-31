Halloween history from the Historical Society

(Credit: Mary Lydon)

While working on the restoration of the Havens House at the Shelter Island Historical Center, Project Manager Mark Avery noticed something puzzling about the original chimney.



“The interesting thing about this is that you can see the chimney actually goes up at an angle, and when it gets up to the attic it’s vertical again so the question is, did they do this angle so they could come out in the right spot? [or as] someone has told me they used to do this with chimneys to keep the witches out when they built them, so I’m curious about that one,” Mr. Avery said recently.



Researchers at the Society had an answer. It’s possible that the chimney was built with a “Witches’ Bend,” or a chimney intentionally built with a lean/bend to it.



It took a highly skilled and experienced mason to build a chimney with a bend in it, the researchers discovered. If done incorrectly, the chimney could collapse.



Question: Why did the people in the 1700-1800s want this specially-built chimney?



These bends were created to prevent “supernatural evils” (such as witches) from entering the home.

Folklore says that witches could only fly in straight lines. A bent chimney would stop them from entering your home, therefore keeping your family safe.



Happy Halloween!