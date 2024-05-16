New Shelter Island pet food pantry announced

Donated pet food supplies positioned outside GeoJo Video store. (Credit: Jo Ann Krikland)

The Senior Citizens Foundation recently started a pet food pantry, dubbed the KitKat Club.

The pantry came about when a cat named KitKat died and his owner was looking for someone who could use 20 pounds of Purina cat food.

He offered it to JoAnn Kirkland, who said it was more than her own cats could use, but she mentioned it to JoJo of Geo Jo’s Video, who’s always looking for donations for the animal shelter, to see if she knew anyone who could put the donation to good use.

“Her face lit up,” recalled Ms. Kirkland, who is an assistant to the board of the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation.

It turned out that just that afternoon, an elderly woman who can barely afford to feed herself, and feeds both her cat and a stray, had run out of cat food. She called JoJo to ask if anyone had brought by any cat food.

Beginning with that first donation, the KitKat Club came to life.

The pantry will continue with weekly or monthly drop offs to seniors for their pets. Drop off boxes are at the Senior Center, the library and in front of Geo Jo Video, 57 N. Ferry Road.

JoJo has even offered to deliver the food herself, as needed.

“Think of us as Santa Claus for pets,” she said, “Except we’re not coming down the chimney.”

She also asked Islanders to let her know who might need this food for their dogs or cats and may not know how to ask for it.

The Senior Citizens Foundation will also accept donations to purchase pet food for the club.

“We want to make sure our seniors’ pets are as well fed as our seniors,” Ms. Kirkland said.

If you’d like to donate, please send a check to SCF PO Box 352 Shelter Island NY 11964, with “pet food” in the memo.

Or you can donate securely on the new website, ShelterIslandSeniorFoundation.org, with a note for pet food.

If you’d like more information, contact [email protected].