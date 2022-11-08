Slim pickings on Scallop Opening Day 2022
On the first Monday in November, New York State law allows baymen to throw the first scallop dredge at sunrise.
Yesterday, the Shelter Island Town dock and Congdons Creek were deserted, but after sunrise, Keith and Louise Clark set out.
“Probably futile, but we’ll go take a look,” Mr. Clark said.
A little later, Wayne and Donna King went out for scallops and Jim Hayward and Chuck Krause left looking for blackfish.
By 2 p.m., all safely returned with a few bags of scallops. But no blackfish.
By 1 p.m., Charlie Manwaring, of Southold Fish Market had given up on seeing many scallops from the commercial fishermen and went hunting.
We’ll have a full report on Opening Day on this site and in the Thursday print edition of the Reporter.