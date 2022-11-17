Early deadlines for ads, copy for Thanksgiving issue of the Reporter

The Reporter will go to press early for the Thanksgiving Day holiday next week. The paper will be delivered a day earlier than usual, on Wednesday, November 23.

The classified deadline for display and emailed ads is Friday, Nov. 18 by 3 p.m. Text ad call-ins is Monday, Nov. 21 by 10 a.m. The display ad deadline is Monday, Nov. 23. at 11 a.m.

All community and calendar information, columns and regular features also will need to be received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.