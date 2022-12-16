Shopping on Shelter Island for the holidays: There’s something for everyone on your list

(Credit: Reporter file)

With the countdown to Christmas underway, the Island has a varied selection of shops to find unique gifts. Something with a special Island theme, or bringing joy to the fisherman, golfer, gardener, cook or anyone else on your list can be found with ease at these sources.

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — down a quiet lane alongside the All Dogged Up and Eccentric Bagel shops, offers a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, Island artworks, religious articles, host/hostess gifts, candles and more, all curated by Mary Lou Eichhorn, who guides shoppers with an expert eye to the right choice.

Shelter Island Historical Society’s History Center & Havens Store — 631-749-0025 — shelterislandhistorical.org — are open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also shop online. Thanks to our abundance of Island artists, the shop has greeting cards, calendars by photographers Adam Bundy and Eleanor P. Labrozzi, and an endless array of artworks for sale. Shelter Island-themed glassware, ceramics and jewelry make truly unique gifts.

Finley’s Fiction — 203-650-7616 — in the Heights carries the latest in fiction, nonfiction and gifts including puzzles and candles.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — next door has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness this year.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — can help you find a power tool for the handy person on your list, as well as garden supplies. Gadgets make fun stocking stuffers.

Shelter Island Fireworks — shelterislandfireworks.com — can outfit the beachgoer in your crew while supporting next year’s show. The forest green hoodies with a beautiful fireworks design are warm and smart for winter wear.

Shelter Isle — shelterisleapparel.com — has a line of Shelter Island-themed fleece blankets and sweatshirts, as well as pendants.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — at the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Jack’s Marine — 631-749-0114 — on Bridge Street is a great source of toys as well as sporting goods.

Bliss’ Department Store — 631-749-0041 — also has toys, games and puzzles, along with warm winter wear.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — has a good selection of toiletries, candles, toys and Shelter Island-themed wear.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — is always helpful in selecting a special bottle of holiday cheer.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — features holiday arrangements and always has beautiful orchids, and owner Becky Smith recommends gift certificates to allow the recipient to choose a floral item at their convenience.

SIMM’s — simmssi.com — on Bridge Street has a selection of unique gifts and home decor, many by Island artists. Marie Eiffel’s clothing designs share the shop, across from the Marie Eiffel Market — -631-749-0003.

Fred Bernstein — 917-318-1239 — has a series of rooms staged at his interior design shop in the Center to inspire customers in decorating their homes. Art, rugs, linens and unique furnishings make unique gifts.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of used books, records and vintage art on 114; a fun place to browse for a favorite author for everyone on your list.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this fun, eclectic shop in the Center, but candles and incense to lift spirits and chase away stress.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — browsing this collection of gently used furnishings on 114 is always fun and can pay off if you find something that suits your gift recipient.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits for gifts and holiday celebrations.

No need for holiday stress, but shop now to support local businesses and find the best selection of gifts that say Shelter Island Christmas.