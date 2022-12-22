Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Dec. 22, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated October 27-31, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Barnes, B, to 22 Winthrop LLC, 22 Winthrop Rd (700-7-4-42), (R), $828,898

• McGuire, W, to 52 N Ferry Rd SI LLC, 52 N Ferry Rd (700-15-3-26.1), (R), $1,100,000

• 36 New York Ave Shelter to 36 New York Ave LLC, 36 New York Ave (700-6-3-28), (R), $700,000

Aquebogue (11931)

• Marks Jr, R & K, to Pedota, Jason, 50 Phillips Ln (600-46-1-10), (R), $465,000

• Alfieri, C & S, to Keogh, Brendan, 79 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-86-4-12.6), (R), $780,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Cohen, J & A, to Thom, Jamie, 216 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-34), (R), $460,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Ackerman, G & R Trusts to Kelty, Robert, 525 Deerfoot Path (1000-97-7-20.1), (R), $925,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Van Baaren, Lucille, Harvest Pointe, Unit 47 (1000-102.1-2-21), (R), $840,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Oliva, Catherine, Harvest Pointe, Unit 51 (1000-102.1-2-25), (R), $820,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Korn, Richard, Harvest Pointe, Unit 50 (1000-102.1-2-24), (R), $840,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Meltzer, Arthur, Harvest Pointe, Unit 53 (1000-102.1-2-27), (R), $793,160

GREENPORT (11944)

• Wyandanch Real Estate to Lewis Revocable Trust, 520 Green Hill Ln (1000-33-3-10), (R), $1,478,000

• Werthner, E, & Ryan, N, to Sattler, Suzanne, 217 Bridge St (1001-2-2-8.4), (R), $930,000

• Pollack, K, by Administrator to 630 First Street Property, 630 First St (1001-2-6-42), (R), $910,000

• Strange, H Jr, by Administrator to 221 North St Greenport LLC, 221 North St (1001-4-2-10), (R), $650,000

Flanders (11901)

• Rossi, R & J by Heirs to Monzon Lopez, Miguel, 16 Wildwood Trail (900-164-3-8), (R), $100,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Schoenfelder, J, to BEV 6 LLC, 1820 Main Rd (600-48-1-3.5), (R), $990,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Wilcenski, T, to BVBNY LLC, 2800 Route 25 (1000-125-3-7.5), (R), $710,000

• Magill, R & L, to JMJ Laurel Property LLC, 345 Bray Ave (1000-126-2-14), (R), $585,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Neighley, R & S, by Referee to Gull Dip LLC, 245 Rachels Rd (1000-108-4-7.43), (R), $342,000

• Saunders, J, to Adams, Williams, 0 Village Ln (1000-114-6-22), (CS), $80,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Chaussabel & Cusamano to Catwill LLC, 35 Orchard St (1000-117-5-32), (R), $800,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Crawford, R, & Donovan, T, to Bond, Robert, 40755 Route 25 (1000-15-9-7), (R), $1,800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Spivack, J, by Referee to US Bank National Associates, 1605 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-97), (R), $446,000

• Wright, K, by Administrator to 610 Ostrander Ave Realty, 610 Ostrander Ave (600-127-2-300), (R), $365,000

• 201 Tyler Court LLC to King, Lars, 201 Tyler Ct (600-64-1-6.52), (R), $879,000

• Buckhannon, Jr, J, by Referee to S Property Solutons LLC, 26 Melene Ave (600-105-2-16), (R), $240,000

• Jimenez & Rodriguez, R, to Jimenez, Placido, 548 N Howell Ct (600-106-2-27), (R), $400,000

• Zalewski, B, to Idamaga-Lucci, Alejandra, 375 Fishel Ave (600-127-3-6), (R), $409,000

southold (11971)

• Thomsen, V & C, to Schneck, David, 265 Mailler Ct (1000-70-9-33), (R), $975,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Papanikolaou, P, to Anderson, John, 96 18th St (600-53-1-25), (R), $389,900

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)