Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Feb. 2, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.or

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

DIY Marshmallow Squishie (Ages 10+),

4 p.m. Ever wanted to make your own soft squishy? Now you can make the cutest marshmallows you’ve ever seen. This can be done with basic sewing skills or with hot glue. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUES, FEBRUARY 7 – SAT, FEBRUARY 11

Woven Circle Coasters Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Learn basic weaving techniques and create coasters (or wall decorations) using gorgeous yarn. While this kit does require some more advanced motor skills, it’s easy to pick up. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Galaxy Sensory Bottle (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Create your own sparkly, mesmerizing galaxy in a bottle. These are a great way to help you to relax and calm your mind or just admire how cool they are. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.



FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Sparkle Tumblers (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Make

awesome reusable cups — these tumblers come with straws and can have confetti, a message, or even a picture added to them to make them completely unique to you. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Block Painting Early Childhood Craft Program, 11:30 a.m. Perfect for the beginning artist, using finger paints so perfectly safe for even the littlest ones. They’ll get to paint their own block and keep them as a cute memento. Visit silibrary.org to register

for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Organizing with Three Pines, 12 p.m., Library Need help organizing your home? Sara Verwymeren will help you get everything in order. Whether it’s your whole home or just a small problem area, you’ll get the tools, guidance and support you need to get organized for good. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Valentine’s Day Lunch for Seniors (60+), 12 – 2 p.m. at the Community Center. Music, lunch from Stars Cafe and a sweet treat. Hosted by the Recreation Dept. and Senior Center. Advance registration required. Contact Town Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann at [email protected] or 631-749-0309 or Emily Bohach at [email protected] or 631-749-0978. Free — canned good donations for the Shelter Island Pantry accepted.

Shelter Island Book Club – A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, 5 p.m., Library. The beloved American classic, the story of young, idealistic Francie and her bittersweet formative years in the slums of Williamsburg has enchanted millions of readers for more than sixty years. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Thursday, February 2, 1 – 2 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, February 2, 6 – 7 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, February 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, February 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, February 8, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, February 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, February 13, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, February 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, February 14, 7 – 8 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, February 15, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, February 16, 9 – 10 a.m.