Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Feb. 2, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.or
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
DIY Marshmallow Squishie (Ages 10+),
4 p.m. Ever wanted to make your own soft squishy? Now you can make the cutest marshmallows you’ve ever seen. This can be done with basic sewing skills or with hot glue. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUES, FEBRUARY 7 – SAT, FEBRUARY 11
Woven Circle Coasters Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Learn basic weaving techniques and create coasters (or wall decorations) using gorgeous yarn. While this kit does require some more advanced motor skills, it’s easy to pick up. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Galaxy Sensory Bottle (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Create your own sparkly, mesmerizing galaxy in a bottle. These are a great way to help you to relax and calm your mind or just admire how cool they are. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Sparkle Tumblers (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Make
awesome reusable cups — these tumblers come with straws and can have confetti, a message, or even a picture added to them to make them completely unique to you. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Block Painting Early Childhood Craft Program, 11:30 a.m. Perfect for the beginning artist, using finger paints so perfectly safe for even the littlest ones. They’ll get to paint their own block and keep them as a cute memento. Visit silibrary.org to register
for this program.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Organizing with Three Pines, 12 p.m., Library Need help organizing your home? Sara Verwymeren will help you get everything in order. Whether it’s your whole home or just a small problem area, you’ll get the tools, guidance and support you need to get organized for good. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Valentine’s Day Lunch for Seniors (60+), 12 – 2 p.m. at the Community Center. Music, lunch from Stars Cafe and a sweet treat. Hosted by the Recreation Dept. and Senior Center. Advance registration required. Contact Town Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann at [email protected] or 631-749-0309 or Emily Bohach at [email protected] or 631-749-0978. Free — canned good donations for the Shelter Island Pantry accepted.
Shelter Island Book Club – A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, 5 p.m., Library. The beloved American classic, the story of young, idealistic Francie and her bittersweet formative years in the slums of Williamsburg has enchanted millions of readers for more than sixty years. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
BOARD OF ETHICS
Thursday, February 2, 1 – 2 p.m.
WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT
ADVISORY BOARD
Thursday, February 2, 6 – 7 p.m.
WMAC
Monday, February 6, 6 – 8 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, February 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
ZBA WORK SESSION
Wednesday, February 8, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD
Thursday, February 9, 7 – 8 p.m.
CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
Monday, February 13, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, February 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
PLANNING BOARD
Tuesday, February 14, 7 – 8 p.m.
ZBA HEARING
Wednesday, February 15, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, February 16, 9 – 10 a.m.