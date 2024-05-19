Tribute planned for Shelter Islander Carol Russell: Recollections welcome from students and friends

Carol Russell (Reporter file photo)

“Remembering Carol Russell,” a tribute to an important member of the Garden Club, the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Friends of Trees, and the Shelter Island community, will take place at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at the Shelter Island Library.

Virginia Walker is hosting this tribute with the assistance of the Garden Club of Shelter Island and the poetry lovers from the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, to Ms. Russell, who died in June 2023.

Ms. Walker is seeking former members of the Junior Gardeners who worked with Carol at the library, Shelter Island School, and American Legion Hall. If you were a Junior Gardener and wish to share your memories of Carol, contact Virginia Walker at 631-749-2394, or email her at [email protected].

Perhaps you knew Carol Benedict Russell from the Yacht Club, her work as treasurer for Dering Harbor, or her theatrical exploits. Please contact Virginia Walker and have her add your name to the “memory recallers” for May 23. Or send memories to be read if you can’t attend in person.

If there is time in the one-hour program, Virginia Walker will read a short passage from “Landscape Painted with Tea,” a novel that Carol and Virginia Walker both admired.