Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May 23, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Ramen Party, 2 p.m., (All Ages) Put together your own ramen bowls. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Library Lock-In, 5-10 p.m., (Ages 10+) Hang out after hours with pizza, ice cream, video games. Permission slips required. Please see Sara for information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, 5 p.m., (Ages 10+) Discuss the April book and plan for June. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Children’s Movie Day, 4 p.m., (Ages 6+) Sequel to one of the April flicks, two spy siblings save their family yet again in this PG movie. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Remembering Carol Russell, 4 p.m., Library. Virginia Walker, the Garden Club and Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable host a reminiscence. Register at silibrary.org

Stroll the Heights, 5 – 7 p.m., Businesses from Goat Hill to Grand Avenue to Bridge Street will stay open to welcome shoppers and diners.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Friday Night Dialogue: Erland Zygmuntowicz, Survivor’s Son, 7 p.m., Library. Join a survivor as he shares memories of his mother’s life during the Holocaust. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom). Troilus and Cressida whose love affair is complicated by the raging Trojan War. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Mashomack Celebration Picnic, 4-6 p.m. Free. Come celebrate the unofficial start of summer and explore Mashomack Preserve. Bring a picnic and blanket or chair to the Manor House lawn. Games, music, hand-seining at Bass Creek, educational activities. Some local bites and beverages will be available as well.

Friends of Music Concert: 6 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. John Musto on piano and vocalist Amy Burton present selections from the Great American Songbook. Free, donations welcome. Reception with the musicians follows the concert.

MONDAY, MAY 27

Memorial Day Ceremonies: Lost at Sea Ceremony, 8 a.m. Parade, 10 a.m., Stepping off from Center Firehouse.

Ceremony, 10:35 a.m. Wilson Circle, Community Center.

TOWN MEETINGS

Monday, May 27

Town Buildings Closed for Memorial Day:

Fire District Meeting

Monday, May 27, 7:30 p.m.

Center Firehouse

Town Board Work Session

Wednesday, May 29, 1 - 3 p.m.