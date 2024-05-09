Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May, 9, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., CANCELED.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Terrariums w/ Garden Club, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Shelter Island Garden Club will help you plant succulents. Outside, weather permitting. Register at silibrary.org

Teen Trivia Night, 5 p.m. (Ages 12+) Pop Culture Trivia competition with snacks. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (Ages 2+) Bubble hour is held outdoors on the patio and yes, the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons: The Beginning, 1 – 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, MAY 13

Escape Room, 3 p.m. (Ages 9+) This program will take place in the Community Room. See if you can complete the challenges and win the prize. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Bad Art Night, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Get ready to be bad at art. The goal? Create the worst art you can think of. The prize? The bad art trophy (and snacks). Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Special Agatha Christie Book Event, 2 p.m. Library. In preparation, please read one (or more) of the following: The Mysterious Affair at Styles, The Mystery of the Blue Train, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Murder on the Links. Visit silibrary.org to register.

The Benefits of Volunteering, 6 p.m. (Zoom) Join the Willing Hearts, Helpful Hands Caregiver Grant team as they discuss the numerous benefits of volunteering. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Migratory Bird Walk, 7:30 – 9 a.m., Mashomack. Join expert birder Tom Damiani to find and identify warblers and other birds by sight and by ear. Bring binoculars. Beginners to experts welcome. Advanced registration is required. Email [email protected].

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Mashomack Volunteer Spring Welcome, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mashomack has new volunteer options including small mammal camera trap monitoring, event prep, Visitor Center exhibit guides, and more. Opportunities for teens and adults. Light refreshments provided. Please RSVP to [email protected].

Charles Dickens Book Club – David Copperfield, 2 p.m. (Zoom) This Library book club, led by Terry Lucas, takes you on an journey through the Dickens novels.Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Shelter Island Library Book Club, 4:30 p.m. Caleb’s Crossing, by Geraldine Brooks. At the Shelter Island Historical Society. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

How to Manage Your Paper (Without Losing Your Mind), 7 p.m. (Zoom) Learn how to manage mail and paperwork, find tax documents without stress, and create a simple filing system that works. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Osteoporosis, with Dr. Heidi Roppelt, 12 p.m. (Zoom) Dr. Heidi Roppelt, board-certified rheumatologist at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, will discuss osteoporosis and osteopenia, the causes, as well as diagnosis, treatment and disease management. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board

May 9, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

West Neck Water District Board of Directors

May 10, 3 - 4 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board

May 13, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council

May 13, 5 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

May 14, 1 - 3 p.m.

Planning Board

May 14, 7 - 9 p.m.

ZBA Work Session

May 15, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee

May 16, 9-10 a.m.