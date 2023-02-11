Congratulations, Jordan and Steven

Jordan L. Hickam, left, and Steven M. Birkeland. (Credit: Courtey photo)

Steven M. Birkeland and Jordan L. Hickam were married on Dec. 31, 2022 at Flowerfield, St. James, N.Y. in the presence of family and friends.

Mr. Birkeland is the son of Diane and Steve Birkeland of Bayport. A 1990 graduate from Bayport-Blue Point High School, he is the Chairperson of the Committee on Special Education (CSE) One in the Bronx working for the New York City Department of Education.

Mr. Hickam is the youngest son of Lenore and Elvie Hickam of East Rockaway. A graduate of East Rockaway High School, he is an account manager at Expeditors International in New York City.

The happy couple resides in Manhattan and enjoys escaping to Atlantic Beach and Shelter Island during their free time.

The couple met in 2018 through a good friend from Shelter Island.

Congratulations!