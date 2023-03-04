Multiple Island Island roads flooded during extreme high tide

Bridge Street closed due to flooding on Saturday morning. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

There was rain, but that wasn’t the main culprit causing road closures and streets awash in water.

“It was an extreme high tide,” Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman said late Saturday morning. “Highest in a long, long time. It wasn’t rain. It was coastal flooding.”

West Neck Road. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The National Weather Service has kept a coastal flood warning in effect for the Island until 2 p.m. today, Saturday, March 4.

The places that usually flood during extreme high tides and storms, such as Ram Island Road, Bridge Street and in West Neck, were under water, but places usually spared, such as the lagoon in Silver Beach and the Congdons Creek Dock, and the end of Congdon Road, were also taking on water, Mr. Sherman said.

There were reports of the tide up more than 2 feet in sensitive areas. Shell Beach was hit hard by the tide, with steps washed away as well as part of the beach.

Shell Beach Saturday morning. (Credit: Janet Culbertson)

Several roads were closed to traffic across the Island.

The high tide for tonight is scheduled for 8:50 p.m.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Dering Harbor. (Credit: Adam Bundy)