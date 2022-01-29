All day storm of high winds and heavy snow expected into 7 p.m.

A Shelter Island Highway Department plow on the job earlier this afternoon. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Officially classified earlier this afternoon as a blizzard by the National Weather Service (NWS), most people just had to look out the window to get the idea.



A storm meets the criteria of a blizzard when winds reach 35 miles per hour or more, with less than a quarter-mile visibility for over three hours, the NWS said.



Bridg Hunt, manager at North Ferry, who keeps track of wind speeds and direction at the Shelter Island terminal, said this afternoon that north winds were averaging 24 mph and gusting to 49 mph.



Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman reported at 2 p.m. that working to clear roads was “brutal,” with whiteout conditions made just slightly better because it’s daylight and not the pitch darkness of last night.

Although there’s 12 or more inches of snow on the ground, it’s hard to judge actual numbers because the winds are causing drifts everywhere.



“There will be 2 feet here, 3 feet there, more in other places,” Mr. Sherman said.



The crews are tired, he added, working against and within the storm since last night. “But we’re holding up pretty good,” he said.



As of 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, PSEG reported no power outages on the Island. There had been no medical emergencies, EMT Mark Kanarvogel of the Island Emergency Medical Services reported. A plan is in place, Mr. Kanarvogel said yesterday, with the Highway Department coordinating with EMS, to dispatch plows ahead of an ambulance for an emergency call if needed.

In the event ferry service is shut down and ambulances can’t cross to hospitals, Dr. Joshua Potter of the Medical Center is on the Island to render assistance for emergencies.



In the event of an extended period of time without power, the school will serve as an emergency shelter, with the Center Firehouse also opened if needed, said Police Chief Jim Read, the emergency management coordinator for the Town.



Chief Read noted that the Town will do its best to assist those without power for an extended period to find shelter with family and friends, so they won’t have to rely on a public shelter.



It remains bitterly cold, with daytime temperatures in the low 20s and wind chill values, according to the NWS, between zero and five degrees.



Tonight the snow is supposed to taper off about 7 p.m. and the temperatures will drop to a low of around 12 degrees with wind chill values between 5 below and zero.



Tomorrow, Sunday, the NWS is forecasting sunny skies with a high temperature of about 26 degrees. The wind will slacken a bit, with winds from the northwest at 11 to 21 mph, and gusting as high as 31 mph.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said the Town will keep residents informed through its website — shelterislandtown.us — its Facebook and Instagram accounts, and Chanell 22.

