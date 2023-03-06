Daily Update: Dalton training to become paramedic, Study due on Island wastewater plans
Here are the headlines for Monday, March 6, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Seeking always to serve others: Islander TJ Dalton on track to be a paramedic
Quick Quiz: Asking around the Island — Bruce Wolosoff
Multiple Island Island roads flooded during extreme high tide Saturday
Gimme Shelter: Playing the name game
Column: The Suffolk Cyberattack
Study due on Island wastewater plans
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport trustee candidates face off in first debate
Southold Democrats nominate slate of candidates; Nappa will not seek reelection
Blotter: Police investigating break-in at Southold home
Editorial: In government, the public’s trust is everything
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Takkii Ramen to open location on West Main Street this fall
Police Blotters: Riverside man arrested for DWI after striking mailbox
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Late winter at Backyard Blooms
What’s for sale: Homes with spectacular kitchens
Where to catch live music this winter
SOUTHFORKER
Mrs. Halsey’s Cabbage Salad and Capt. Clark’s Potted Mackerel—community cookbooks are a taste of our past
Southforker Stories podcast: The sweet magic of the Cookery
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., the NWS said. The low will be around 32.
