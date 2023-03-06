Daily Update: Dalton training to become paramedic, Study due on Island wastewater plans

TJ Dalton travelling between posts in an ambulance with Northwell Health CEMS. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, March 6, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Seeking always to serve others: Islander TJ Dalton on track to be a paramedic

Quick Quiz: Asking around the Island — Bruce Wolosoff

Multiple Island Island roads flooded during extreme high tide Saturday

Gimme Shelter: Playing the name game

Column: The Suffolk Cyberattack

Study due on Island wastewater plans

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport trustee candidates face off in first debate

Southold Democrats nominate slate of candidates; Nappa will not seek reelection

Blotter: Police investigating break-in at Southold home

Editorial: In government, the public’s trust is everything

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Takkii Ramen to open location on West Main Street this fall

Police Blotters: Riverside man arrested for DWI after striking mailbox

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Late winter at Backyard Blooms

What’s for sale: Homes with spectacular kitchens

Where to catch live music this winter

SOUTHFORKER

Mrs. Halsey’s Cabbage Salad and Capt. Clark’s Potted Mackerel—community cookbooks are a taste of our past

Southforker Stories podcast: The sweet magic of the Cookery

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., the NWS said. The low will be around 32.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.