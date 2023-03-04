Quick Quiz: Asking around the Island — Bruce Wolosoff

Composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff in his Island home. (Credit: Katya Wolosoff)

We’ve got five quick questions to ask our neighbors around the Island.

This week, we posed our quiz to Bruce Wolosoff, who composes award-winning classical music.

Working from his home in Silver Beach, he finds inspiration and beauty in his Island surroundings.

On Sunday, March 5, he will perform his just-released album, Memento, at The Church in Sag Harbor. Visit thechurchsagharbor.org for tickets.

1. What’s your favorite breakfast sandwich, from where?

I’m not a breakfast sandwich person. As a wanna-be Italian, I have one of Aldo’s biscotti every morning with a cappuccino.

2. Wades or Crescent beach, and why?

I’ll say Crescent because it’s where my daughters like to go.

3. Best place on the Island to view a sunset?

Silver Beach.

4. Favorite Island event: Fireworks, 10K, 5K, craft fair, Chicken BBQ?

Fireworks! The Shelter Island fireworks are awesome.

5. Favorite place to take a walk on the Island?

Shell Beach — I’ve got proof. I’m walking on it on the cover of my new album.