Daily Update: Students selling shamrocks for earthquake victims, School board seeks further budget cuts

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shamrocks for sale by Island students: Honor Society reaches out to quake victims
Shelter Island School Board seeks further budget cuts, more revenues
Heading for the hospital? Mask up — The Policy is still in place despite state’s decision
Shelter Island Quick Quiz with Catherine Brigham
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Longtime senior center director Karen McLaughlin honored as Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal
Judge rules Greenport Village candidates can appear on March 21 election ballot
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Baseball field at Stotzky Park to be renamed for longtime coach, Jeremy Savio
NORTHFORKER
Spring Watch 2023: These North Fork businesses are back
North Fork Dream Home: What’s old is new again in New Suffolk
Rites of Spring Music Festival implores North Forkers to rethink classical music and interact with their environment
SOUTHFORKER
Tapped In: Local seniors dance their way into new routines, and new friendships
Get ready to abrazo the tango at the first annual Montauk Tango Festival!
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunny skies are expected this afternoon and it will be blustery tonight with a low temperature near 27 and wind chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.
