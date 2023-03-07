Daily Update: Students selling shamrocks for earthquake victims, School board seeks further budget cuts

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shamrocks for sale by Island students: Honor Society reaches out to quake victims

Shelter Island School Board seeks further budget cuts, more revenues

Heading for the hospital? Mask up — The Policy is still in place despite state’s decision

Shelter Island Quick Quiz with Catherine Brigham

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Longtime senior center director Karen McLaughlin honored as Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal

Judge rules Greenport Village candidates can appear on March 21 election ballot

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Baseball field at Stotzky Park to be renamed for longtime coach, Jeremy Savio

NORTHFORKER

Spring Watch 2023: These North Fork businesses are back

North Fork Dream Home: What’s old is new again in New Suffolk

Rites of Spring Music Festival implores North Forkers to rethink classical music and interact with their environment

SOUTHFORKER

Tapped In: Local seniors dance their way into new routines, and new friendships

Get ready to abrazo the tango at the first annual Montauk Tango Festival!

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunny skies are expected this afternoon and it will be blustery tonight with a low temperature near 27 and wind chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

