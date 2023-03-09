Daily Update: Town attorney recommends moratorium on large homes, Pedestrian path proposed on New York Avenue

(Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 9, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pumping the brakes on building large houses: Town Attorney recommends moratorium

New York Avenue pedestrian pathway discussed

No numbers yet on how many deer are calling Shelter Island home

Real Estate Transfers: March 9, 2023

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 9, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Grand Central Madison alters LIRR train times, disrupting North Forkers’ commutes

Greenport’s ‘administrative moratorium’ facing growing opposition

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town pulls BESS from agenda, will continue discussing subject at future work session

NORTHFORKER

Q+A: Spotlighting local women-owned businesses at The Shoppes at East Wind

Podcast: What we’re looking forward to the most this Spring

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: 2019 Macari Merlot, $40

Cook this now: Chef Sandy Bermudez’s pork loin with red eye sauce

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.