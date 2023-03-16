Shelter Island by the Numbers: March 16, 23

(Courtesy photo)

1.83%

Percent is the projected spending increase by the Shelter Island School District for the 2023-24 school year.



2.85

Million dollars came into town coffers from the Community Preservation Fund 2% real estate transfer tax in 2022.



4,144

Calls for Police service in 2022, including 157 criminal cases; 37 arrests; and issuing of 438 tickets.



2

Sites — the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy and Police Headquarters — are available for safe disposal of pharmaceuticals.



15 &15

Beds needed to house Bucks in June and July for the 2023 season.



1

Turkey reported injured in the Center that flew away before an animal control officer could render assistance.