Daily Update: School hires new guidance consultant, Young artists display work at Parrish Art Museum

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Meet ‘the new guy’ at school: Guidance Consultant Casswell is in place
Experienced coach signs on with Shelter Island Bucks
Young Island artists display works: Parrish Museum student show opens
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Women commodores make history at North Fork yacht clubs
Oysterponds Historical Society begins planning Vail House expansion
Local author finds parallels between rural Chinese poetry and life on the North Fork
Southold Blotter: Peconic woman loses $5,000 in reported identity theft
Editorial: What will the new village administration do now?
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos: Runners brave the rain for second annual Andrew’s Top Gun Run at EPCAL
Town employees ink ‘best contract’ in years after board approves new deal
Blotters: Assault arrest after attempted slashing, Calverton man drove drunk with 5-year-old passenger aboard
NORTHFORKER
Express yourself at a new series of art workshops led by VEME Studios
One Minute on the North Fork: Making horseradish at Schmitt’s Farm in Riverhead
SOUTHFORKER
It pays to know your farmer: Where to subscribe for your South Fork CSA
In Hampton Bays, Barona Bay is here to stay
Southforker Stories: A recipe for peeking at the East End’s past
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 4 p.m. with a chance for a snow shower overnight. The low will be near 33.
