Young Island artists display works: Parrish Museum student show opens
The Shelter Island School has three collaborative works by students in grades Pre-k 3 — 8th grade in the 2023 Parrish Art Museum’s Student Art Exhibition, as well as individual works by High School artists: Margaret Schultheis, Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Alexandra Burns, Dariana Duran Alvarado, Hayden Davidson, Harrison Weslek, Alfie Brigham, Mary Genari, Mae Brigham, El Schack, Leonardo Dougherty, Lio Napoles, D’Andre Ealy and Madison Sobejana.
The exhibit opened with a reception on Saturday, March 11 and will continue until April 16.
A nearly 70-year-old tradition at the Parrish, the annual Student Exhibition features the work of more than 1,000 young artists from Eastern Long Island schools.