Young Island artists display works: Parrish Museum student show opens

From left, Natali and Valeri Leon found time for fun at the Parrish Student Art Show. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island School has three collaborative works by students in grades Pre-k 3 — 8th grade in the 2023 Parrish Art Museum’s Student Art Exhibition, as well as individual works by High School artists: Margaret Schultheis, Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Alexandra Burns, Dariana Duran Alvarado, Hayden Davidson, Harrison Weslek, Alfie Brigham, Mary Genari, Mae Brigham, El Schack, Leonardo Dougherty, Lio Napoles, D’Andre Ealy and Madison Sobejana.

Nate Sloan, left, and James Snyder were also on hand for the fun. (Courtesy photo)

The exhibit opened with a reception on Saturday, March 11 and will continue until April 16.

A nearly 70-year-old tradition at the Parrish, the annual Student Exhibition features the work of more than 1,000 young artists from Eastern Long Island schools.