What is that? April 2, 2023

Can you ID the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.



Art Barnett was the first to correctly identify last week’s photo, (see below) emailing us that it is the “Sylvester Manor Fish Pond.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Andrew J. Ehrlich emailed us with the official name, “The Koi Pond,” after the beautifully colored fish that live there, according to Manor Director Tracy McCarthy.



Dawn Santillo-Standish, after some happy reminiscing with a friend on our Facebook page, nailed the location of the pond.



“It was constructed circa 1908,” Ms. McCarthy told us. “Between 1908-1924, the gardens were substantially updated by Sylvester descendant Cornelia Horsford in the Colonial Revival Style under the oversight of American Beaux-Arts architect Henry Bacon, who also redesigned the Manor House façade at that time, and later designed the Lincoln Memorial.”



Ms. McCarthy noted the hardiness of the koi, who swim happily all year round, even when the temperature drops and the surface freezes.

It is an inspiring place to be any time of year, but especially now, in the perfect stillness of a spring day.