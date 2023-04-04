Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 4, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

CHIEF WARNS OF REAL ESTATE SCAM

Police Chief Jim Read issued a warning on March 31 about a recent real estate scam that includes identify theft. He said in a press release that scammers are illegally using the identity of property owners and contacting real estate agents on Shelter Island and the North and South forks, attempting to list properties for sale that they don’t own.

Numerous reports of the scam were received in the past week, including six incidents reported by the Shelter Island Police Department to date. Four of them are in this week’s blotter in South Ferry Hills, the Center and Hay Beach. No financial losses were noted in the blotter.

Chief Read urged real estate agents to be aware of these scams and vigilant in verifying the identities of those seeking to sell properties. Anyone who needs further information or has questions is advised to contact the Shelter Island Police.

ARRESTS

Vanessa Primiani Pennaccia, 49, of Southold was stopped by police on Clinton Avenue on March 26 at 5:38 p.m. for failure to signal and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where she was released on her own recognizance.

On Apr. 1 at 9:16 p.m., Joseph Paul Lupo, 53, of New York City was arrested following an investigation into a vehicle accident. He was found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%. Mr. Lupo was also charged with driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent, failure to stop and for moving from lane safely. He was held overnight and then arraigned in Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

Marcelo G. Bernal, Shelter Island, was driving east on South Midway Road when he swerved to avoid two pedestrians and hit a 36-inch-high wood piling that was part of a guard rail system. Mr. Bernal’s vehicle sustained over $1,000 damage to the front passenger-side quarter panel and the front and back passenger-side doors.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 27, a Montclair caller reported that a suspect had entered the resident’s garage during the night.

A complainant told police on the 27th that vehicles had been aggressively following him all over the Island. He was advised to call police if it happened again. A second incident was reported a few minutes later in the Center. A traffic stop of a vehicle took place but it was determined “not to be of concern.”

A caller to police headquarters requested documentation of an ongoing issue with another person on March 29.

On the 29th, as part of a regular school/police program, an officer had lunch with the school’s 1st grade to answer questions. Also on the 29th, a Shorewood resident requested documentation of a civil matter involving intention to sue.

On March 31, an officer conducted the month’s daily rainfall monitoring for the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Dering Harbor Conditional Shell Fishing Program.

The Shelter Island Fire Department and Police responded to a Silver Beach smoke alarm on March 31. Smoke was coming from the fireplace; it was extinguished by a fire chief who found that the chimney flue had been closed. The smoke in the residence was cleared using fans.

A caller reported on the 31st that a piece of bone fragment was found several months ago inside a vehicle he no longer owns. Police opened a financial crime investigation on behalf of a Longview resident.

Also on the 31st, Southold police traced a 911 call from the Orient area, with a second in the Heights. An officer canvassed the Heights with negative results. Southold subsequently advised that the most recent location was in the Greenport/Southold area and had been traced back to the caller who made contact with police.

A possible scam was reported by a Center resident who had received documents related to a tax scam.

A call from Southold police alerted Shelter Island that a vehicle was illegally transporting firewood and brush from Connecticut to the Heights. An officer conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the report. He advised the person that transport of firewood from Connecticut was prohibited by the DEC. The person said he was unaware of the regulation and would dispose of the wood.

In other incidents: police conducted five school crossings; attended two court arraignments; responded to two false 911 calls; opened three vehicles with the keys locked inside; taught DARE ((Drug Abuse Resistance Education) to 5th and 6th graders; provided a funeral escort to Our Lady of the Isle; handled a lost and found report; and checked on the well-being of two residents.

Police also made radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on March 27-28, March 30-31 and April 1-2 in the Center, Heights and Menantic, resulting in four warnings.

ANIMALS

Three dogs at large were reported in Menantic. The animal control officer recognized the dogs and called their owners to retrieve them.

An injured deer was seen in the Center. It got up and ran into the woods when police assistance was requested to put the deer down.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 28, 31 and April 1. One person was taken to Southampton Hospital on March 31.