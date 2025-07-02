Quinipet Day at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel: All welcome Sunday, July 6

Quinipet Director Brooke Bradley, left, and Rev. Liz Abel at last year’s service at Union Chapel. (Credit: JoAnn Kirkland)

Union Chapel celebrates Camp Quinipet on Sunday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m.

For the past four years, Rev. Elizabeth (Liz) Abel has preached at the Quinipet service. Her topic will be “Faith Brings Joy,” with readings from Romans 5, whose text she says, “has been sitting with me for a bit.”

Quinipet staff members contribute to the service as readers and ushers and Director Brooke Bradley will update Chapel attendees on what the camp has been up to for the past year. Chapel Music Director Linda Betjeman and baritone Thomas Milton will provide the music.

About Camp Quinipet

In the early 1800s, the peninsula on the Island’s western edge was the landing for ferry service to Southold. By 1820, it was the home of the Jennings farm, and in 1850, the estate of the Stearns family. Rev. Theodore C. Boblin was the resident minister of Union Chapel and instrumental in getting the United Methodist Church to buy the Quinipet site in 1947.

Today, Camp Quinipet and Retreat Center hosts day and weekly camps, a sailing program and retreats, is enjoyed by different denominations and non-religious groups and serves over 5,800 people. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Quinipet’s tenet is found on the five rocks in the center of the camp, etched with the words: Faith, Courage, Love, Humility and Honesty. Led by Executive Director Brooke Bradley, the camp is owned and operated by the New York Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Rev. Elizabeth Abel

Rev. Liz is an ordained elder of the N. Y. Conference of the United Methodist Church and currently serves as District Superintendent of the Long Island West District where she oversees the missional strategy for the United Methodist Churches in Brooklyn, Queens, and western Nassau County.

She is on the New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church as the coordinator for the Pathway to Antiracism Taskforce and was pastor at Cornerstone Community Church, a Methodist Church in Norwalk, Conn.

She earned a BA in Criminal Justice from Rutgers University, an MS in Social Work from Columbia University, an MDiv from Drew University School of Theology, and a doctorate (DMin) at Emory University Candler School of Theology.

She served in the U.S. Air Force and has worked as deputy director of the City of Mount Vernon Youth Bureau and director of Mount Vernon’s Comprehensive Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program. She lives with her daughter, Eva, and her niece, Georgette.

All are welcome to the outdoor interfaith service; please bring a chair or blanket. A reception, catered by STARS CAFÉ, will follow. In case of inclement weather, the service will move indoors.

Visit us at UnionChapelintheGrove.org and on Facebook for photos and more information.

Next week: Yacht Club Sunday with Rev. Galen Guengerich, Yacht Club chaplain, and musician Colin van Tuyl (trumpet).