Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The play’s the thing

Anu and John Kaasik. (Courtesy photo)

Spring for Shelter Island means many happy things, and one of its joys is the Shelter Island School play, one of the most enduring and inspirational signs of the season. The production by the Shelter Island School Drama Club is more than a night out to be part of laughter, song and dance — and it’s that in spades — but an event that brings the community together to celebrate life, youth and the arts.

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

It’s also a time for young people on a small island, along with dedicated adults, to spend free time coming together to work on a project from beginning to end.

This beloved annual community event was once again a smashing success, with the production of the musical “Mamma Mia!” playing to full houses. The production sparked conversations in offices, shops and at the post offices about the hilarious, brilliantly produced and acted production.

Congratulations to the students who participated with verve and talent, and to all those behind the scenes. But special congratulations and thanks go out from us here at the Reporter to the driving forces, John and Anu Kaasik. They have given their young cast and crew guidance and a sense of accomplishment.

The Kaasiks are invaluable members of our community who haven’t forgotten that young people need more than a basic curriculum to learn how to live. They have given them an experience, a lesson learned, that will remain in their memories and hearts for the rest of their lives.