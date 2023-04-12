Daily Update: School board explores cell phone ban, Engineers swap views on wastewater systems

(Credit: Reporter file Photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island Poetry Prize Grant announced

Will Shelter Island School ban cellphones? Board of Education to explore concept

Manor engineer, Town engineer swap views on wastewater systems

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 4, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

State budget faces delay as lawmakers clash over governor’s housing plan

Completion of Sacred Heart Church sale in Cutchogue is delayed

Baseball: Mattituck trounces Greenport in no-hit gem

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New five-story apartment complex proposed would offer river views from West Main Street in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Perfect picnics curated by the Northforker staff

This Old Place: Step into the North Fork’s nautical past at Horton Point Light

North Fork Dream Home: Entertain year-round in this Southold new-build

SOUTHFORKER

Awesome sauce! Mattitaco’s Justin Schwartz opens Awesome Burger in Amagansett

Find out whodunit as the first ever mystery and crime festival hits Hamptons this week

WEATHER

A mostly cloudy morning will give way to sunny skies and a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.

