Daily Update: Comp Plan group discusses new government roles, Creating a greener garden

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Comprehensive Plan group discusses new government positions: Town manager? Two deputy supervisors?

Greener Gardens: Create a home for bees and birds

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Goldsmith’s Boat Shop makes history as oldest continuously run marina in the country

Girls Lacrosse: Tuckers balanced attack secures win in Division II matchup

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Baseball: Wildcats’ bats come alive in win over Hampton Bays

NORTHFORKER

A first-of-its-kind restaurant is coming to New Suffolk

My Favorite Things: Kyle Romeo & Amanda Falcone

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now: the Culinista’s Green Lasagna

South Fork Dream Home: Southern charm and sunsets in Southampton

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.

