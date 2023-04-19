Daily Update: Comp Plan group discusses new government roles, Creating a greener garden
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Comprehensive Plan group discusses new government positions: Town manager? Two deputy supervisors?
Greener Gardens: Create a home for bees and birds
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Goldsmith’s Boat Shop makes history as oldest continuously run marina in the country
Girls Lacrosse: Tuckers balanced attack secures win in Division II matchup
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Baseball: Wildcats’ bats come alive in win over Hampton Bays
NORTHFORKER
A first-of-its-kind restaurant is coming to New Suffolk
My Favorite Things: Kyle Romeo & Amanda Falcone
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now: the Culinista’s Green Lasagna
South Fork Dream Home: Southern charm and sunsets in Southampton
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.
