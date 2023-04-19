Comprehensive Plan group discusses new government positions: Town manager? Two deputy supervisors?

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Comprehensive Plan Task Force and Advisory Committee (CPAC) is questioning if Shelter Island should reorder its government by hiring a town manager or planner. That was part of the discussion at a meeting Monday night with consultant Noah Levine from BFS Planning.

A town manager might not be viable based on some Civil Service limits. But what did emerge is a discussion about how the government that exists now may need to be enhanced to deal with today’s demands. Other possibilities could be appointing two deputy supervisors.

One would oversee budgeting and tracking of costs associated with emerging needs through the year, a role current Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams has had in her tenure. The second could be assigned to administrative oversight of day-to-day needs, CPAC member Sean Clark suggested.

The problem arises with balancing responsibilities and budget constraints that go along with additional hiring, Councilwoman and Task Force member BJ Ianfolla said.

Mr. Levine questioned if the relatively large number of committees is necessary, but members pushed back, saying the committees do have separate and unique responsibilities.

The structure of a number of them is set up to bring a representative from one committee to serve as a member of another. For example, Greg Toner is a member of the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board that reviews grant requests for money from the Community Preservation Fund to provide for water-related projects. He represents WQI on the Water Advisory Committee.

Mr. Levine suggested more explanation to voters about the budgeting process. He also said zoning changes might be addressed in a broad way, but specific changes in the Zoning Code could await completion of the Comprehensive Plan.

Kim Noland, president of the Shelter Island Association representing 10 neighborhood associations, said the Comp Plan seems to be largely the work of two Task Force members — Ms. Ianfolla and Councilwoman Meg Larsen.

CPAC member Rebecca Mundy countered by saying that except for a few chapters not yet reviewed by the entire group, there has been a lot of interaction with the Advisory Committee and outreach to the wider community. The chapters not yet reviewed are on schedule to be reviewed by the entire Advisory Committee.

The two Task Force members have constantly reminded residents to look at chapters and either add comments online about issues they want to see included or changed or reach out to members of the team to express their thoughts. The group has also had in-person outreach to groups and individuals, encouraging input.

This summer when the Island population expands to include part-time residents and visitors, the group plans more workshops to encourage additional input.

The next Comp Plan meeting is Monday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. when the group will discuss the chapter on Natural Resources and the Environment. The session is open to the public, in person at Town Hall or by Zoom.